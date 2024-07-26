EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 837 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 373,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,787. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

