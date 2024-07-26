EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,091,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 586,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 316,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,871. The company has a market capitalization of $961.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

