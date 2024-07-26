Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.34.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

