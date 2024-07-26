Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.69.

OceanaGold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.54 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.