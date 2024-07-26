Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Visa Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $9.91 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $253.84 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
