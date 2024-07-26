Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 26th (AEHR, APAM, ATLC, CHRS, CRUS, CVGW, DB, ENS, ESCA, ESRT)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 26th:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

