Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 26th (AEHR, APAM, ATLC, CHRS, CRUS, CVGW, DB, ENS, ESCA, ESRT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 26th:
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RTX (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
