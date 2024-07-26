Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 26th (AEHR, APAM, ATLC, CHRS, CRUS, CVGW, DB, ENS, ESCA, ESRT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 26th:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

