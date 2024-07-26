Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 26th (ALE, AMPE, ASRT, BDSX, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CASI, CLRO, CMCT)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 26th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

