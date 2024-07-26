Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Esquire Financial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,668. The company has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.72. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.04 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 31.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESQ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,689.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

