ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) VP Thomas J. Grayuski Sells 1,000 Shares

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) VP Thomas J. Grayuski sold 1,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $19,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $300,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

