EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $111.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $115.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.