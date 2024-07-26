Ethereum Classic Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $22.90 or 0.00033802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $117.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00560368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00105264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00240957 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00045045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00067330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,080,833 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

