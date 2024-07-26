Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 40.8% in July

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 337,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.90% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVAX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 7,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,091. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.28. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

