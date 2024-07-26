Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Everbridge by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Everbridge by 23.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

