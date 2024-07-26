EVE’s (EVEX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
EVE Price Performance
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
