Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

