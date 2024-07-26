Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.45. 359,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,100. Exponent has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

