Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 482,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

