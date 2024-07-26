Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

FSS stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.33. 482,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.21. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $100.90. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

