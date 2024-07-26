Fetch.ai Trading Down 8.9% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $106.16 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00041395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

