FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 66.5% in July

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the June 30th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBAOF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.13. 10,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,274. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

