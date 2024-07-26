FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 66.5% in July

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the June 30th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBAOF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.13. 10,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,274. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
About FIBRA Terrafina
