Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news,

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,523,670. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

