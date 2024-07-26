Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 21,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,183. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

