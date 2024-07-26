First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

First American Financial stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

