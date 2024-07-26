First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Zacks reports. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of FBMS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. 71,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,683. The stock has a market cap of $956.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $32.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group cut their price target on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

