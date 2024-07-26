First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $199.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,051.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,723.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,617.85. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $2,059.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity
In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,875.36.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
