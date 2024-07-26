First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $199.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,051.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,723.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,617.85. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $2,059.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,875.36.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

