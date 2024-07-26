First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBOC. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 113,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XBOC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.37. 1,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.