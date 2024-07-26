First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.88.

Shares of FM opened at C$16.68 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

