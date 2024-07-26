First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. 16,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,244. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $427.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.8713 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,003,000. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 84,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

