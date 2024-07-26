First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. 16,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,244. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $427.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.8713 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
