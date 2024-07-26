First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 77.8% in July

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 76,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $49.32.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
