First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 77.8% in July

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 76,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 240,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,072,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 149,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 585.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 124,671 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

