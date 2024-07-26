First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 151,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 103,554 shares.The stock last traded at $186.20 and had previously closed at $184.52.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
