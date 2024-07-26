First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 151,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 103,554 shares.The stock last traded at $186.20 and had previously closed at $184.52.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $368,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,884,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

