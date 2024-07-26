First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.25

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.25 and last traded at $107.12, with a volume of 22544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.77.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

