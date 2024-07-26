FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

FCFS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 505,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. FirstCash has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

