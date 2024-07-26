Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $156.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 96,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

