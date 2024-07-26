Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $156.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.67. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $162.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.