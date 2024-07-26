Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $156.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $162.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

