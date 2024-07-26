Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $157.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.67. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.