Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.

Five Below Stock Down 1.7 %

Five Below stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.47. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

