Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$826.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.5 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.89.

FIVE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

