Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.520-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,349. Flex has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

