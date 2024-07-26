Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.63. 30,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 47,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

