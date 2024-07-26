Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Down 2.1%

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.92). 1,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.94).
Foresight VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £191.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,014.29 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.16.
Foresight VCT Company Profile
Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.
