Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:FBIN traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Read Our Latest Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.