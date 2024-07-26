Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) fell 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 373,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 497,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price target on Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

