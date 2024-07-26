Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FMANF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,251. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

