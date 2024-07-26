Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS FMANF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,251. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
About Freeman Gold
