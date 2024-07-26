Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 435.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3,346.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. 2,346,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.