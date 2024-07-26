Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3,497.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 86.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE KOF traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.22. 121,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,456. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

