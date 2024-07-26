Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 223.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,661 shares of company stock worth $1,242,250. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $182.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

