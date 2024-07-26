Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.69. 895,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

