FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on October 25th

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 130.37 ($1.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,183.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. FRP Advisory Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.40 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 149 ($1.93).

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

