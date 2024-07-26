FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on October 25th

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 130.37 ($1.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,183.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. FRP Advisory Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.40 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 149 ($1.93).
About FRP Advisory Group
