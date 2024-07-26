FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSBW

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.94. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.